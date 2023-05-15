Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Florida Publix refuses to write ‘trans’ on cake

A Publix customer in Orlando and her friend placed an order for a cake and asked for the phrase, “Trans people deserve joy.” (Credit: WKMG via CNN Newsource)
By WKMG Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKMG) - A Publix in Florida refused to write “trans” on a cake.

“It was kind of just this reality check that shook me,” Yasmin Flasterstein said.

Flasterstein and her friend placed an order for their Publix cake and asked for the phrase, “Trans people deserve joy.”

Instead, she says they got a cake that said, “People deserve joy.”

She said a manager at Publix apologized and told her that they could not write the entire message on the cake because “that is taking a stance on something.”

“My follow-up question was, ‘You understand that’s really hurtful, right?’ And she said, ‘yes,’” Flasterstein said.

Eventually, she said that she was handed frosting and told she could finish the design herself.

Days later, she decided to post to Facebook about her disappointment.

“This is shameful. It was a slap in the face,” Flasterstein said.

The post has more than 100 reactions and comments including a message from Publix’s verified page.

“We are very sorry that our associates did not handle your request appropriately. Please message us for more details and we will gladly make the cake,” Publix said in the message.

Flasterstein said Publix also apologized in emails.

She said the general manager of the Publix she ordered the cake from also eventually apologized.

Copyright 2023 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to find four individuals on scene in critical condition.
4 critically injured after vehicle crashes into Longview building
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
The vehicle allegedly struck a 14-year-old male and fled the scene.
1 arrested after Henderson hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old
A house near Lake o' the Pines had a large tree fall on it.
Storms cause damage in Hughes Springs area
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
1 killed in shooting near Hallsville

Latest News

East Texas woman gives back to community by fostering children
94-yearl-old East Texas woman awarded black belt in martial arts
A Publix in Florida refused to wite 'trans' on a cake.
Florida Publix refuses to write 'trans' on cake
Dartmouth College students Marisa Joseph, right, a member of the Tulalip Tribes of Washington,...
Native American remains discovered at Dartmouth College spark calls for accountability