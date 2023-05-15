Findings of Laredo Police conduct investigation to be released

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s been over two months since Laredo City Council voted to move forward with an investigation into the police department’s conduct.

On Monday night, the public is expected to know the findings of the investigation.

On Feb. 21, a group of Laredo City Councilmembers were asked to possibly investigate, the conduct of then Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino, police administration and members of the police department under the city charter.

This comes after a series of events such as the four officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting for the district two race, as well as concerns relating to the police union and their handling of funds were brought forward.

Laredo Assistant City Manager and Acting Police Chief Steve Landin will hold a presentation and reveal the findings of the investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.