Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Findings of Laredo Police conduct investigation to be released

Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s been over two months since Laredo City Council voted to move forward with an investigation into the police department’s conduct.

On Monday night, the public is expected to know the findings of the investigation.

On Feb. 21, a group of Laredo City Councilmembers were asked to possibly investigate, the conduct of then Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino, police administration and members of the police department under the city charter.

This comes after a series of events such as the four officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting for the district two race, as well as concerns relating to the police union and their handling of funds were brought forward.

Laredo Assistant City Manager and Acting Police Chief Steve Landin will hold a presentation and reveal the findings of the investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to find four individuals on scene in critical condition.
4 critically injured after vehicle crashes into Longview building
Jake Lee Norman
Affidavit reveals name of suspect, new details of hit-and-run that killed Henderson teen
Hunter Ryan Tigert
1 killed, 1 arrested in connection with Longview building crash
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
The vehicle allegedly struck a 14-year-old male and fled the scene.
1 arrested after Henderson hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

Henderson Teen Hit And Run
Henderson Teen Hit And Run
Pittsburg ISD Bond Follow Up
Pittsburg ISD Bond Follow Up
James Keith Jones, Jr.
Man arrested after crashing into Palestine elementary school
Jake Lee Norman
Affidavit reveals name of suspect, new details of hit-and-run that killed Henderson teen
The sheriff’s office began investigating Adcock and Rasor after receiving information about the...
2 arrested after children found living in filthy conditions in Nacogdoches County