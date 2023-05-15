East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy Skies are expected for the remainder of the day today...more clouds later this evening. Chances for showers/a few thundershowers will remain in the forecast through this afternoon/evening...most of us will stay dry, but some could get wet today as well as tomorrow. A weak cold front is expected to pass through East Texas on Tuesday, keeping a slight chance for showers/thundershowers into the evening hours, then we should be dry for a few days...FINALLY. Late on Friday/early on Saturday, another cold front is likely to move through, bringing with it a chance for a few showers/thundershowers back to our area for a short time. By Saturday afternoon, it looks to be dry once again from then until early next week. Lows will remain in the 60s and highs in the 80s through the next week. Light to moderate wind is expected as well. Variable wind directions are expected as the two fronts move through. Nothing too warm or too cool is expected. Have a great day, East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.