Affidavit reveals name of suspect, new details of hit-and-run that killed Henderson teen

Jake Lee Norman
Jake Lee Norman(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest affidavit has revealed new information regarding a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenager on Friday.

According to the affidavit, Jake Ryan Norman is the person responsible for driving the vehicle that struck and killed a 14-year-old pedestrian at around 11 p.m. Friday. The affidavit states that, according to the testimony of witnesses, immediately following the incident, the victim was not found at the scene but in a yard in the 500 block of West Main. The victim was then pronounced dead after the arrival of EMS.

Additionally, the affidavit states that video captured by law enforcement officers prior to the crash showed Norman’s vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. On Saturday, Norman turned himself in to authorities. He was booked into the Rusk County Jail on a charge of accident involving death with a $95,000 bond.

Previous reporting:

1 arrested after Henderson hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old

