2 arrested after children found living in filthy conditions in Nacogdoches County

By Travis Noriega
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Nacogdoches County residents have been arrested after children were discovered in extremely unsanitary and unsafe conditions.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron William Adcock, 37, of Cushing, was arrested Friday for abandoning/endangering a child. Jessica Ann Rasor, 29, of Cushing, was arrested by Rusk County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a residence in Rusk County.

The sheriff’s office began investigating Adcock and Rasor after receiving information about the neglectful condition of the home, and the children’s health and treatment.

When deputies went to the residence in the 300 block of County Road 898 on Friday, they found conditions that put the health and wellbeing of the residents at risk, including no running water or indoor plumbing, extremely unsanitary food storage and preparation areas that posed a direct health hazard, and excessive amounts of animal waste inside.

The children have been rehomed together in a safe environment.

Adcock is currently incarcerated at the Nacogdoches County jail on a $40,000 dollar bond. Rasor is in custody at the Rusk County jail pending transport to Nacogdoches County, also on a $40,000 bond.

Additional charges are possible.

