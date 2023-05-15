1 injured, 1 arrested in Rusk County Shooting

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a man who was airlifted to Dallas for a gunshot wound on Monday.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to a call at the 9400 block of Hwy 42 in Leverett’s Chapel around 4 a.m. regarding a gunshot victim. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the victim was found to have been shot in the abdomen with a shotgun, and was airlifted to Dallas by helicopter after initially being taken to UT Tyler Hospital.

The suspect had fled the scene, but was taken into custody 30 minutes after the call according to the release. The suspect has not yet been arraigned.

