Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

1 injured, 1 arrested in Rusk County Shooting

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a man who was airlifted to Dallas for a gunshot wound on Monday.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to a call at the 9400 block of Hwy 42 in Leverett’s Chapel around 4 a.m. regarding a gunshot victim. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the victim was found to have been shot in the abdomen with a shotgun, and was airlifted to Dallas by helicopter after initially being taken to UT Tyler Hospital.

The suspect had fled the scene, but was taken into custody 30 minutes after the call according to the release. The suspect has not yet been arraigned.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to find four individuals on scene in critical condition.
4 critically injured after vehicle crashes into Longview building
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
The vehicle allegedly struck a 14-year-old male and fled the scene.
1 arrested after Henderson hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old
A house near Lake o' the Pines had a large tree fall on it.
Storms cause damage in Hughes Springs area
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
1 killed in shooting near Hallsville

Latest News

Fatal wreck generic
Tatum woman killed in collision on Gregg County highway
Mineola man dies after vehicle collides with mailbox in Smith County
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth speaks about the officer memorial.
WebXtra: Marshall Police Department holds event honoring fallen officers
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth speaks about the officer memorial.
WebXtra: Marshall Police Department holds event honoring fallen officers