UT Tyler wins South Central Regional Tournament

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It turned out to be another great day of softball as the UT Tyler Lady Patriots faced off with Oklahoma Christian in the South Central Regional Championship. And from the words, play ball, that is exactly what the Lady Patriots did all afternoon.

We fast forward to the top of the 5th inning UT Tyler ladies leading 6-1 when JT Smith hits a grounder to the shortstop with runners on first and second. Lady Eagles try for the double play and don’t get it, runner comes home and is safe at the plate making the score 7-1.

In the 6th inning Michelle Arias does what she does best ripping this one down the line to start things off. She would eventually get to third with Amanda Marek at the plate. She hits it sharply passed the third baseman getting Arias across the plate to add to the lead.

Later in the inning a bases loaded walk would then make the score 9-3 in favor of the Patiots.

In 7th inning with UT Tyler now leading 10-5, Michelle Arias again with another line drive this one into right center would get another runner across the plate 11-5 the score. Then just for more insurance Audry Escomilla, sends this one deep to centerfield deep enough for no play to be made at the plate Arias scores and the Lady Patriots lead 12-5.

The Lady Eagles would get a run back in their last chance, but with Tatum Goff on the mound she would force the batter to pop up to first, it’s caught and UT Tyler wins the Regional Championship 12-6.

Head Coach Mike Reed had this to say following the game.

He said, “you know, I’m proud of these girls because the culmination of a long, long year of work, right? You try to tell them in the fall if you believe and do the work good things can happen and so sometimes it seems like a lifetime away so to be here and get another week together and another week for our seniors. I’m really proud for them.”

Another great day at the plate for Michelle Arias who said she was feeling it.

“Yeah, you know, we prep the same way every time and I’ve really been focusing on just like, staying more within myself. The past couple trips to the plate and coach has really been helping me talk to me up and today I just felt a lot looser, and I feel like it really helped and I was able to help my team out and really get something going today,” she said.

And we will see if the Lady Patriots can keep things going next week as they will now be hosting the Super Regional Tournament.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.