Tyler Fire Department honors firefighters for acts of heroism

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Department held their annual banquet and awards event, in which firefighters were recognized for helping save lives while on duty.

Randy Lee is the deputy fire marshal for the Tyler Fire Department, and he said most firefighters are extremely humble about the work they do.

“You know, most firefighters don’t want any limelight. They don’t want any recognition. They actually don’t want these awards, so you have to make them take it, more or less. They feel like it’s just part of their calling, and part of their duty is to do what they do, put their life on the line and to save lives, that’s what firefighters do,” said Lee.

The banquet began with the national anthem, prayers and dinner, then continued with a night of awards.

“Anytime we can recognize them, I think it’s a good thing as far as administration and as far as the city, in seeing these guys go above and beyond and exceptional. I think it’s good for their families as well to know that their husbands and their farthers are doing a good job and doing amazing stuff out there saving lives,” Lee said.

He said it’s good for families and friends to see the firefighters recognized for their hard work while on duty.

Recognition included the life saving award, civilian life saving award, teamwork award and firefighter of the year award.

Seven firefighters were honored with a lifesaving award for their quick thinking when a man on a lawn mower fell upside down into a pond. Honorees included engineer John Rains, firefighters Jason Wright, Chad Baker, Daniel Bailey, Josh Chambless, Jamie Smith and Cutter Leipply, who all received awards for the actions they took during this incident.

Jaryd Bedford is captain of the Tyler Fire Department, and he received the teamwork award.

“It’s flattering, certainly flattering. Obviously everyone here, all the firefighters, were able to help people, serve the community, but it’s certainly flattering to be recognized for our hard work,” said Bedford.

Door prizes and gifts were raffled off to select firefighters, who received valuables such as a 70 inch TV, hats, souvenirs and a chance to rent out a BMW.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.