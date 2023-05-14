Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tyler Fire Department honors firefighters for acts of heroism

Randy Lee, deputy fire marshal, says most firefighters are extremely humble about the work they do.
The Tyler Fire Department held their annual banquet and awards event, in which firefighters were recognized for helping save lives while on duty.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Department held their annual banquet and awards event, in which firefighters were recognized for helping save lives while on duty.

Randy Lee is the deputy fire marshal for the Tyler Fire Department, and he said most firefighters are extremely humble about the work they do.

“You know, most firefighters don’t want any limelight. They don’t want any recognition. They actually don’t want these awards, so you have to make them take it, more or less. They feel like it’s just part of their calling, and part of their duty is to do what they do, put their life on the line and to save lives, that’s what firefighters do,” said Lee.

The banquet began with the national anthem, prayers and dinner, then continued with a night of awards.

“Anytime we can recognize them, I think it’s a good thing as far as administration and as far as the city, in seeing these guys go above and beyond and exceptional. I think it’s good for their families as well to know that their husbands and their farthers are doing a good job and doing amazing stuff out there saving lives,” Lee said.

He said it’s good for families and friends to see the firefighters recognized for their hard work while on duty.

Recognition included the life saving award, civilian life saving award, teamwork award and firefighter of the year award.

Seven firefighters were honored with a lifesaving award for their quick thinking when a man on a lawn mower fell upside down into a pond. Honorees included engineer John Rains, firefighters Jason Wright, Chad Baker, Daniel Bailey, Josh Chambless, Jamie Smith and Cutter Leipply, who all received awards for the actions they took during this incident.

Jaryd Bedford is captain of the Tyler Fire Department, and he received the teamwork award.

“It’s flattering, certainly flattering. Obviously everyone here, all the firefighters, were able to help people, serve the community, but it’s certainly flattering to be recognized for our hard work,” said Bedford.

Door prizes and gifts were raffled off to select firefighters, who received valuables such as a 70 inch TV, hats, souvenirs and a chance to rent out a BMW.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle allegedly struck a 14-year-old male and fled the scene.
1 arrested after Henderson hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
1 killed in shooting near Hallsville
Hosanna Faith Shipton
Longview police looking for 18-year-old woman missing since Saturday
tyler pipe retirement
Tyler Pipe employee retires after 64 years of service

Latest News

A number of business leaders and educators were recognized for their outstanding contributions.
East Texas Gala of Hope recognizes local business leaders
“We’ve been in operation for 30 years and decided to celebrate with the public, so it’s our...
Tyler’s Discovery Science Place celebrates 30 years
An East Texas woman is on a mission to save horses that have given valuable service to the...
East Texas mission rehabilitates, rehomes prison horses
An East Texas woman is on a mission to save horses that have given valuable service to the...
WebXtra: East Texas mission rehabilitates, rehomes prison horses