Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! We certainly got our fair share of showers and storms this Mother’s Day thanks to a potent upper-level disturbance. Some showers and a stray thundershower will remain possible tonight into tomorrow morning as well, although coverage will be very limited. It would also be a good idea to be wary of patchy dense fog until sunrise tomorrow morning on your commute to work or school. Scattered rain remains on the table tomorrow as well, this time thanks to a slow moving cold front that will arrive later in the day. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible along and well ahead of this cold front, so you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy as well as the First Alert Weather App if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures tomorrow will remain warm and humid with highs reaching into the middle 80s for most. By Tuesday afternoon, this weak front should be just to the south of Deep East Texas, but should still be close enough to allow for a few more showers and isolated thundershowers. Expect plenty of sunshine and mostly dry conditions for Wednesday, Thursday, and most of Friday before scattered rain chances return to East Texas Friday evening and on Saturday thanks to yet another weak cold front moving into the area. Temperatures over the next several days look to remain at least somewhat close to seasonal norms in the lower to middle 80s, which will be a nice treat considering the past couple of weeks have seen some days with highs reaching 90 degrees!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.