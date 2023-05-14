Storms cause damage in Hughes Springs area

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Storms during the weekend knocked over trees and left many in Cass County without power.

Sunday morning, about 951 were without power according to the Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative, which said employees had been working non-stop since Saturday night when storms caused three broken poles and two broken cross arms.

Residents said large trees had also fallen on houses and vehicles. One man said a tree took out the electric line to a nearby house, while another structure appeared to have been crushed.

Trees knocked down power lines and caused structural damage. (Viewer photo/Bill)

