Red Cross offers one-on-one support for Nacogdoches County residents

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The American Red Cross in Southeast and Deep East Texas continues to help people get back on their feet with guidance about resources and the recovery process.

The Red Cross is asking those whose home was destroyed or sustained major damage, who have not already met with a caseworker, to come have a one-on-one meeting. These meetings help residents to identify their specific disaster-caused emergency needs.

Residents must bring their ID card. Caseworkers are available at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 2508 Appleby Sand Road until 6 p.m. Sunday, or from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

If you’d like to donate to flood relief, visit redcross.org/donate to help people affected by disasters like flooding and countless other crises.

For more updates, follow American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast on Facebook or on Twitter at @RedCrossTXGC. You can also call 1-800 REDCROSS or visit https://www.redcross.org/tgcr.

