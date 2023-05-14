Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Gala of Hope recognizes local business leaders

Recognizing East Texans for their contributions to business and professionalism was the focus of a gala tonight.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Recognizing East Texans for their contributions to business and professionalism was the focus of a gala Saturday night.

At the Henderson Civic Center, the East Texas Gala of Hope was held. Our own Anissa Centers was the keynote speaker.

A number of business leaders and educators were recognized for their outstanding contributions, and our Sports Director Michael Coleman was presented with the trailblazer award.

