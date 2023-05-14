Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders visit fans at nursing home in Grand Saline

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - As we all know, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are popular worldwide, but they do find time to spend with their fans here in Texas.

In the parking lot of the Azalea Trail Long Term Care Center in Grand Saline, the carriage of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders was parked. Inside, there were lots of smiles and autograph requests being fulfilled. It was a special day for the residents.

One resident, Jerry Eskue, has been a fan of the Cowboys all his life, maybe even longer than he’s been married -- 62 years now. That’s worth celebrating.

Facility Liaison Paula Teague described the event.

“Today we have the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders that are joining us,” Teague said. “They visit with our residents. They have actually a photograph that they will sign, and this is the second year that we have this going on, and our residents really enjoy it.”

The cheerleaders appreciate the chance to spend time with the community as well.

“This is one of our favorite things that we get to do, just coming and talking to the community,” said cheerleader Kelcey Wetterberg. “We’ve had so much fun. Everyone is so kind and welcoming.”

This is the second year the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders have visited the nursing home.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.