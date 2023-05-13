Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman injured in Nacogdoches shooting

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Police responded to a shooting early Saturday and found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her arm.

Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a residence in the 4500 block of E. Main Street, according to a post from the department. Officers arrived to the scene and found a 30-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the arm, the post said.

The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, and is reported to have been stable.

The suspect in the shooting had fled prior to officers arriving, and officials said no arrests have been made at this time.

The Criminal Investigation Division was on scene. As further information becomes available, it will be released.

