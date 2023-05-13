Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

Showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day. A few strong to severe storms possible.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day today as an upper-level disturbance spins overhead. Pockets of heavy rainfall, lightning, and even some strong winds will be possible at times, so please have somewhere indoors nearby if you have anything planned outside tomorrow. Sunday is Mother’s Day, and unfortunately scattered rain remains in the forecast throughout the better part of the afternoon and evening, though thankfully coverage doesn’t look as widespread compared to Saturday. Showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible on Monday as well as a weak cold front slowly pushes through the area. We will not see a huge drop in temperatures, but we’ll at least sit closer to seasonal norms for the middle of next week with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Chances for rain are much lower Tuesday through Friday of next week, but for now are still not at zero. Still, a break from more widespread heavy rains should give our soils and rivers enough time to breathe which will help alleviate further flooding concerns for East Texas.

