Henderson police searching for truck in hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old

Police are asking the public for information about a truck that allegedly killed a teen in a hit-and-run.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Police are asking the public for information about a truck that allegedly killed a teen in a hit-and-run.

At about 11 p.m. Friday, police responded to a vehicle and pedestrian crash on West Main Street, according to a post from the Henderson Police Department. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white flatbed truck with a brush guard and either a tool box or welding machine on the flatbed.

The vehicle allegedly struck a 14-year-old male and fled the scene. The 14-year-old was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

This case is under investigation, and if you have any information, police ask that you contact the department at (903) 657-3512.

The vehicle allegedly struck a 14-year-old male and fled the scene.(Henderson Police Department)
The vehicle allegedly struck a 14-year-old male and fled the scene.(Henderson Police Department)

