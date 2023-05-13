Henderson police searching for truck in hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Police are asking the public for information about a truck that allegedly killed a teen in a hit-and-run.

At about 11 p.m. Friday, police responded to a vehicle and pedestrian crash on West Main Street, according to a post from the Henderson Police Department. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white flatbed truck with a brush guard and either a tool box or welding machine on the flatbed.

The vehicle allegedly struck a 14-year-old male and fled the scene. The 14-year-old was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

This case is under investigation, and if you have any information, police ask that you contact the department at (903) 657-3512.

The vehicle allegedly struck a 14-year-old male and fled the scene. (Henderson Police Department)

The vehicle allegedly struck a 14-year-old male and fled the scene. (Henderson Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.