East Texas mission rehabilitates, rehomes prison horses

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman is on a mission to save horses that have given valuable service to the state: prison horses. In one case, she’s even reuniting a horse with its officer.

Just west of Lindale is the Prison and Police Horse Rescue Ranch, founded with a mission. Giving faithful service to the prison system, the fate of these animals when retired is usually auction and sometimes being put down.

Founder Tanya Stone does the job of rehabilitating the animals and finding them good homes with people who want to take care of horses. She got an unexpected blessing out of the operation when a former prison officer inquired about his former mount, Paco, who she found at an auction and promptly donated back to the officer.

For Stone, she said the value of what she’s doing is priceless.

