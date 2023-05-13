Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tyler’s Discovery Science Place celebrates 30 years

Families, friends and the community were invited to join in on water dunking, face painting and science experiments in honor of the Discovery Science Place being open for 30 years.
Discovery Science Place
Discovery Science Place(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Discovery Science Place celebrated their 30th anniversary by offering the community a free Saturday event.

Families, friends and the community were invited to join in on water dunking, face painting and science experiments in honor of the Discovery Science Place being open for 30 years. Mayor Don Warren, along with firemen, police officers and other city officials participated in the dunking booth.

The Discovery Science Place is also offering an adults-only event Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. featuring presentations honoring the founders of the Discovery Science Place. It will include the presentation of awards, two special unveilings, a silent auction and more.

Tami Urias is the development director for the Discovery Science Place.

“We’ve been in operation for 30 years and decided to celebrate with the public, so it’s our birthday, so y’all come out and celebrate with us, happy birthday. During the day, it’s a family event until 5, and it’s free for families. They can come and enjoy all kinds of activities, and then we have an adult-only event tonight where they can come and purchase tickets,” said Urias.

Find tickets and a list of items up for silent auction at the adults’ evening event here.

Discovery Science Place Founder's Day Event
Discovery Science Place Founder's Day Event(Discovery Science Place)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Renee Dedmon
Tyler woman accused of helping girlfriend deal drugs pleads guilty
The vehicle allegedly struck a 14-year-old male and fled the scene.
1 arrested after Henderson hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Toni Patterson White, a former court coordinator for the 7th District Court, is accused of...
Judge declares mistrial, recuses himself in tampering case against former Smith Co. district court coordinator

Latest News

National VFW Day of Service
Lufkin VFW builds pantry for Day of Service
tyler pipe retirement
Tyler Pipe employee retires after 64 years of service
East Texas Food Bank participates in nationwide food drive ‘Stamp Out Hunger’
Truck shipment
Struggling Mount Pleasant food pantry receives truckful of food