Tyler’s Discovery Science Place celebrates 30 years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Discovery Science Place celebrated their 30th anniversary by offering the community a free Saturday event.

Families, friends and the community were invited to join in on water dunking, face painting and science experiments in honor of the Discovery Science Place being open for 30 years. Mayor Don Warren, along with firemen, police officers and other city officials participated in the dunking booth.

The Discovery Science Place is also offering an adults-only event Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. featuring presentations honoring the founders of the Discovery Science Place. It will include the presentation of awards, two special unveilings, a silent auction and more.

Tami Urias is the development director for the Discovery Science Place.

“We’ve been in operation for 30 years and decided to celebrate with the public, so it’s our birthday, so y’all come out and celebrate with us, happy birthday. During the day, it’s a family event until 5, and it’s free for families. They can come and enjoy all kinds of activities, and then we have an adult-only event tonight where they can come and purchase tickets,” said Urias.

Find tickets and a list of items up for silent auction at the adults’ evening event here.

Discovery Science Place Founder's Day Event (Discovery Science Place)

