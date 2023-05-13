Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 killed in shooting near Hallsville

Harrison County Sheriff's Office(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Early Friday morning, officials responded to a report of a shooting and found one person dead.

Deputies were called to 9000 block of US Highway 80 West in the Hallsville area about a shooting that reportedly took place at that location, according to a post from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived and discovered that one person had died as a result of their injuries, the post said.

Investigation is ongoing and further information will not be released at this time, pending notification of the next of kin.

