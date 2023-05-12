WebXtra: TxDOT begins installation of pedestrian safety medians in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Unique medians are being places in Longview to reduce the chances of pedestrian involved accidents.

Four areas in the city have been designated for the new medians by TxDOT. They’re called “mid block crossings,” and they’re designed to give pedestrians a refuge island when crossing the wide roadway.

There are four in Longview. One on Gilmer Road, two on Hwy 80 near the Alpine Road intersection, and one on Estes Parkway just north of I-20. These locations were chosen due to the rate of pedestrian accidents in the area.

Signage in advance of the crossing warns motorists to stop for pedestrians.

TxDOT Public Information Officer Jeff Williford said that a number of these projects are scheduled in the Tyler and Longview areas where there have either been accidents with pedestrians or have high potential for accidents.

