Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: TxDOT begins installation of pedestrian safety medians in Longview

Unique medians are being places in Longview to reduce the chances of pedestrian involved accidents.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Unique medians are being places in Longview to reduce the chances of pedestrian involved accidents.

Four areas in the city have been designated for the new medians by TxDOT. They’re called “mid block crossings,” and they’re designed to give pedestrians a refuge island when crossing the wide roadway.

There are four in Longview. One on Gilmer Road, two on Hwy 80 near the Alpine Road intersection, and one on Estes Parkway just north of I-20.  These locations were chosen due to the rate of pedestrian accidents in the area.

Signage in advance of the crossing warns motorists to stop for pedestrians.

TxDOT Public Information Officer Jeff Williford said that a number of these projects are scheduled in the Tyler and Longview areas where there have either been accidents with pedestrians or have high potential for accidents.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Shelby Renee Dedmon
Tyler woman accused of helping girlfriend deal drugs pleads guilty
Police arrest former student following terroristic threat against Longview schools
Oklahoma police responded to someone calling for help but it ended up just being a loud goat.
VIDEO: Police respond to cries for help, end up finding very upset goat
Toni Patterson White, a former court coordinator for the 7th District Court, is accused of...
Judge declares mistrial, recuses himself in tampering case against former Smith Co. district court coordinator

Latest News

Flood waters damaged several City of Nacogdoches public parks.
WebXtra: Floods damage Nacogdoches city parks
WebXtra: Floods damage Nacogdoches city parks
Unique medians are being places in Longview to reduce the chances of pedestrian involved...
WebXtra: TxDOT begins installation of pedestrian safety medians in Longview
Migrants are stopped by a Texas National Guard soldier after crossing from Ciudad Juarez,...
Border appears calm after lifting of pandemic asylum restrictions