WATCH: Harrowing Helicopter Rescue Of Tanker Driver Stranded In Floodwaters Of Sabaki River, Kenya

From TMX

TSAVO, Kenya - A tanker driver overtaken by floodwaters last week was rescued by a helicopter crew from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, a conservation organization that rescues and rehabilitates orphaned elephants and rhinos in Kenya.

The tanker driver was crossing the Galana-Kulalu causeway in Tsavo at around 10 a.m. on May 3 when the river “suddenly flooded and surrounded it,” according to a statement from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

An operations manager with the conservation organization spotted the driver in distress and raised the alarm at around 4:30 p.m. The driver was still trapped inside the vehicle, until the floodwaters tipped it over and broke the windshield, flooding the cabin.

“Onlookers watched helplessly from the shore, horrified but unable to intervene, as the current made any sort of crossing impossible,” SWT said. Flooding is a constant threat during the rainy season, and it is often impossible to predict when or how quickly water levels will rise.”

A video shared by SWT shows the organization’s Aerial Unit helicopter maneuvering over the tanker.

“Taru Carr-Hartley flew the SWT helicopter to the scene, accompanied by Roan Carr-Hartley,” SWT said. “Slowly, steadily, Taru inched the helicopter down towards the truck, hovering an astonishing six inches above.”

Roan, strapped into a harness, steps onto the tanker to help the driver climb aboard the helicopter. Once aboard, the relieved driver says “thank you.”

“The driver had been stuck in the floodwaters since 10:00 that morning,” SWT said. “We can only imagine what was racing through his mind as the water continued to rise around him. Within minutes of the helicopter’s arrival, however, he was back on firm ground.”

