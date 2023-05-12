Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Harrowing Helicopter Rescue Of Tanker Driver Stranded In Floodwaters Of Sabaki River, Kenya

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

TSAVO, Kenya - A tanker driver overtaken by floodwaters last week was rescued by a helicopter crew from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, a conservation organization that rescues and rehabilitates orphaned elephants and rhinos in Kenya.

The tanker driver was crossing the Galana-Kulalu causeway in Tsavo at around 10 a.m. on May 3 when the river “suddenly flooded and surrounded it,” according to a statement from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

An operations manager with the conservation organization spotted the driver in distress and raised the alarm at around 4:30 p.m. The driver was still trapped inside the vehicle, until the floodwaters tipped it over and broke the windshield, flooding the cabin.

“Onlookers watched helplessly from the shore, horrified but unable to intervene, as the current made any sort of crossing impossible,” SWT said. Flooding is a constant threat during the rainy season, and it is often impossible to predict when or how quickly water levels will rise.”

A video shared by SWT shows the organization’s Aerial Unit helicopter maneuvering over the tanker.

“Taru Carr-Hartley flew the SWT helicopter to the scene, accompanied by Roan Carr-Hartley,” SWT said. “Slowly, steadily, Taru inched the helicopter down towards the truck, hovering an astonishing six inches above.”

Roan, strapped into a harness, steps onto the tanker to help the driver climb aboard the helicopter. Once aboard, the relieved driver says “thank you.”

“The driver had been stuck in the floodwaters since 10:00 that morning,” SWT said. “We can only imagine what was racing through his mind as the water continued to rise around him. Within minutes of the helicopter’s arrival, however, he was back on firm ground.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Shelby Renee Dedmon
Tyler woman accused of helping girlfriend deal drugs pleads guilty
Police arrest former student following terroristic threat against Longview schools
Oklahoma police responded to someone calling for help but it ended up just being a loud goat.
VIDEO: Police respond to cries for help, end up finding very upset goat
Toni Patterson White, a former court coordinator for the 7th District Court, is accused of...
Judge declares mistrial, recuses himself in tampering case against former Smith Co. district court coordinator

Latest News

Storms moved through northwest Kansas Thursday night blowing over bleachers and the scoreboard...
Tornado heavily damages school, leaving graduation plans in limbo
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002.
GOP lawmaker: Former Trump prosecutor declined to provide details on hush-money investigation
FILE - Hodding Carter III, president, CEO and Trustee of the John S. and James L Knight...
Hodding Carter III, State Department spokesman during Iran hostage crisis, dies at 88
Twitter CEO Elon Musk, center, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and...
Elon Musk names NBC Universal executive as the new CEO of Twitter