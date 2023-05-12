Volunteer firefighter reportedly admits to setting fires

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Temple volunteer firefighter is facing several arson charges after reportedly admitting to setting three buildings on fire to make his grandmother happy. Colin West’s charges include three counts of second degree arson and one count of arson in the third degree.

According to court documents, West intentionally set fire to three unoccupied buildings and two RV’s in April and May. Investigators say he was seen on surveillance video driving up to one of the buildings, walking in, then running out once the fire started.

He reportedly drove away from the scene, only to go back - leaving again to go back to the Fire Department to respond to the fire. When interviewed, court documents say West admitted to setting that fire along with the other two fires. When asked why, he’s said to have told investigators that his grandmother disliked the properties and wanted them burned. He did tell officials that she did not ask him to do this.

He’s being held on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.