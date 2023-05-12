Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Pipe employee retires after 64 years of service

By Kristine Guevara
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It was 1959 when James Madison started working at Tyler Pipe. He was only 18 years old. But 64 years later at the age of 82, he’s hanging up his hard hat.

“Retirement, it’s going to be a little hard getting used to it. I’m not used to staying still,” said Madison.

Madison worked as a bridge magnet crane operator during his time there. we spoke with his co-workers, Sandra Smith and Lester Kimble who have known him for several years.

“But you always heard about Mr. Madison. Mr. Madison on the crane. He was a hard worker. he never complained about anything and he always was dedicated to the job,” said Smith.

Kimble said, “I mean he don’t miss no days, he never missed days. He was always here. And if he missed everybody say ‘where he at, what happened?’ You know, he was just part of Tyler Pipe.”

We asked Madison what he will miss most from the job as he retires.

“I’ll miss all the guys I’ve been around. Everybody being around, everybody I work with.”

And Thursday afternoon, co-workers, family, and friends put on a retirement celebration. Tyler Pipe even gifted him a personalized pipe and a mini crane model as a remembrance of his time there.

“Man that means a lot. It brings water in my eyes. It lets you know how much people care about you,” said Madison.

Kimble and Smith wanted to share a few words as Madison takes on this next journey.

“You deserve it. Just enjoy your retirement, enjoy your family and just sit back. And I’m always going to keep in touch,” said Kimble.

Smith adds, “I’d like to say I wish you the best of luck and to enjoy your retirement and have fun.”

To add to the celebration, Smith County Commissioners have proclaimed May 25 as James Madison Day. It marks the anniversary of Madison’s first day on the job back in 1959.

