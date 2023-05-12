Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Teen making history by graduating high school at 15 years old

Lexie Jones is graduating high school at the age of 15. (Source: WBRC)
By Aajene Robinson and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A 15-year-old high school student in Alabama is making history as the youngest to become valedictorian and graduate.

WBRC reports that Lexie Jones is a student at Thompson High School who will be going to the University of Alabama in the fall.

Jones said she skipped kindergarten, but it wasn’t until last year after speaking with her counselor that she realized she could graduate early.

“I just kind of took that opportunity, but it wasn’t something I ever planned on doing,” she said.

But now that she has, Jones said she is excited to get her future started.

“I’m not as nervous as I used to be, I’m kind of more excited now. It’s like a new chapter and I’m just excited to see what comes next for my future,” she said.

With graduation approaching, Jones said her last weeks of high school have been busy.

“These last few weeks have kind of been more stressful than others,” she said. “It’s been a little bit more studying, but out of school, I have been seeing my friends more.”

Jones said for those who are also thinking about graduating early that it’s important to make time for yourself.

The 15-year-old said she will be majoring in marketing when attending Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
The wreck is in the eastbound lanes of WNW Loop 323 at Pointe N. Dr. Some occupants are injured...
Tyler man killed in multi-vehicle wreck on NNW Loop 323
Oklahoma police responded to someone calling for help but it ended up just being a loud goat.
VIDEO: Police respond to cries for help, end up finding very upset goat
Shelby Renee Dedmon
Tyler woman accused of helping girlfriend deal drugs pleads guilty
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank

Latest News

Toni Patterson White, a former court coordinator for the 7th District Court, is accused of...
Judge declares mistrial, recuses himself in tampering case against former Smith Co. district court coordinator
FILE - In this combination of photos, Dolly Parton appears at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame...
Lainey Wilson triumphs at Academy of Country Music Awards; Chris Stapleton wins top honor
Hwy 79 Rescue
Driver rescued from flooded area in Rusk County
Toni White Mistrial
Judge declares mistrial, recuses himself in tampering case against former Smith Co. district court c
Pecan Street Flooded
Pecan Street Homes Flooded