Smith County Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to first veteran homebuyer

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas veteran Caleb Lorance is back home in Chapel Hill after serving in the Army for six years.

“I was a sgt. 25 bravo IT specialist. I went to Korea for a year, a year and a month actually, Guam, Canada, stationed in Washington State,” Lorance said. “It feels right to be back home. I feel calm. I feel like I’m in my place where I belong.”

Although he is back home, he is in a new house. His first house.

“I prayed about it a lot,” Lorance said. “A lot of prayer, so I have God to thank for it. He really answered all my prayers with this. Especially the location, the price.”

This is the first time Smith County Habitat for Humanity has sold a home to a veteran.

Although he is the first veteran, he hopes he is not the last.

“I would love to see more veterans in homes. I know there is a homeless problem with veterans, so it’s very nice that I am able to be the first,” Lorance said.

His favorite part of the home is the kitchen, but he said best of all, he lives less than a mile from his mom.

“I called her weekly. Probably three times a week for the six years I was serving cause I missed her. I missed my mom. So, being with her again, living close to her, living here, it’s so nice.”

