Red Cross hosting shelter for those displaced by Nacogdoches flooding

The shelter is at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 2508 Appleby Sand Road.
The shelter is at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 2508 Appleby Sand Road.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Red Cross has opened a 24-hour shelter to offer a safe place for those who have been displaced by recent storms.

The shelter is at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 2508 Appleby Sand Road and has overnight staff, Red Cross Executive Director Natalie Warren said. It has been open to those displaced by flooding since Thursday afternoon and will continue to offer a refuge to any who need it.

Check the Red Cross Facebook page for more information.

