Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Few Isolated Thunderstorms late Friday over NW sections of ETX
Looking for a chance for a few storms over NW areas late Friday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a very wet night in some areas of East Texas last night and early Thursday morning...the rain has stopped, temporarily. We are not looking for much rain through the remainder of the night tonight and much of tomorrow. Late tomorrow evening/night, another chance for showers/thunderstorms moves into the NW sections of East Texas. Not expecting anything like we saw overnight. There is a Marginal Risk (5% chance) of significant severe storms over the NW sections of East Texas late Friday night/early Saturday morning. Some gusty wind and some hail will be the greatest risk, if a severe storm develops or moves into this area. Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue throughout the early part of next week with lesser chances as we head into mid-week. A cold front is likely to move through very early in the morning hours on Monday, bringing in some slightly cooler air, but rain chances don’t go away completely. Only slight chances on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Have a great night.

