Jumbleberry crumble by Mama Steph

Here's a simple and delicious way to make dessert with your favorite berries.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth, use up some juicy berries, or create a homemade gift for someone you love, this dessert might be what you’re looking for.

Not only is it delicious, it’s beginner-level easy, so anyone can do it. Give it a try!

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F, and butter or Pam-spray a 9×9″ baking dish. Set aside.

Crumble topping:

  • 1 1/3 cup plain flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 8 tablespoons (1 stick) cold butter, cut into small cubes
  • 1/3 cup Demerara sugar  (or substitute brown sugar)

Put the flour and baking powder into a bowl and rub in the cubes of butter with your fingers or break up with a fork until you have a mixture like coarse sand. Stir in the sugar.  Set aside.

Filling:

Four cups of sliced strawberries

1 cup whole blueberries

3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon corn starch

2/3 cup granulated sugar

Place berries in a bowl, and add cornstarch and sugar.  Stir until berries are evenly coated.

Place berries in the baking dish.  Sprinkle over them the crumble topping.

Bake in oven for 25-30 minutes, or until the crumble topping is golden brown and all is bubbly.

This crumble is perfect with vanilla ice cream served alongside it, but I bet you already thought of that.   

NOTE: I made this in ramekins the first time, as you’ll see pictured here.  That worked fine, too. I just put about 1/4 cup fruit in each ramekin and a few tablespoons of crumble topping on top, then baked for 15-20 minutes.

