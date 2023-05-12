Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Friday’s Weather: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sun

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - East Texas!  Clouds this morning will clear by afternoon.  Temperatures will warm quickly today with highs nearing 90 degrees.  Expect south winds to be breezy at times with a very slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.  More showers and thunderstorms will develop to the northwest of our area this afternoon and could move into East Texas this evening before falling apart overnight.  The unsettled weather continues into the weekend with likely showers and thunderstorms scattered around East Texas both Saturday and Sunday.  Temperatures will stay warm and muggy through the weekend.  A decrease in rain chances and humidity is possible by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Shelby Renee Dedmon
Tyler woman accused of helping girlfriend deal drugs pleads guilty
Police arrest former student following terroristic threat against Longview schools
Oklahoma police responded to someone calling for help but it ended up just being a loud goat.
VIDEO: Police respond to cries for help, end up finding very upset goat
The wreck is in the eastbound lanes of WNW Loop 323 at Pointe N. Dr. Some occupants are injured...
Tyler man killed in multi-vehicle wreck on NNW Loop 323

Latest News

Migrants are stopped by a Texas National Guard soldier after crossing from Ciudad Juarez,...
Pandemic-related asylum restrictions known as Title 42 expire, straining US immigration system
tyler pipe retirement
Tyler Pipe employee retires after 64 years of service
Twin sister Cross Roads students who qualified for state in track events were given a sendoff...
Twins to represent Cross Roads High at state track meet
Nac flooding
Mother, six children displaced after their Nacogdoches home floods