Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Flooding at SFA Gardens uproots plants, washes out trails

SFA Gardens
SFA Gardens(KTRE)
By Avery Gorman
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA Gardens has been cleaning up on Friday following flooding damage.

Today crews went through the gardens tending to plants which had been uprooted, surveying where mulch and gravel had been washed away. Specifically in the Ruby Mize Garden, in which damage was done to concrete trails.

The garden director said flooding happens every 2 or 3 years, but flooding like what happened yesterday morning typically only strikes every two decades or so.

“We’ve moved logs into the garden debris, there is water moccasins, there is ant balls, its the biggest mess you have ever seen. Now this has happened before, but it rarely goes over Staar avenue. And that one surprised me, when I saw a logs on Staar avenue I thought, oh this is a bad flood,“ Director Dr. David Creech said.

Dr. Creech says it will take months for the garden to recover.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Shelby Renee Dedmon
Tyler woman accused of helping girlfriend deal drugs pleads guilty
Police arrest former student following terroristic threat against Longview schools
Oklahoma police responded to someone calling for help but it ended up just being a loud goat.
VIDEO: Police respond to cries for help, end up finding very upset goat
Toni Patterson White, a former court coordinator for the 7th District Court, is accused of...
Judge declares mistrial, recuses himself in tampering case against former Smith Co. district court coordinator

Latest News

The shelter is at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 2508 Appleby Sand Road.
Red Cross hosting shelter for those displaced by Nacogdoches flooding
The KWRD Radio studio in Henderson, Texas.
East Texans react to automakers phasing out AM radio in new electric vehicles
SMITH CO. HABITAT FOR HUMANITY DEDICATES HOME TO FIRST VETERAN HOMEBUYER
Smith County Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to first veteran homebuyer
Migrants are stopped by a Texas National Guard soldier after crossing from Ciudad Juarez,...
Border appears calm after lifting of pandemic asylum restrictions