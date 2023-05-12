Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Fifth generation dairy farmer suffers multiple injuries after bull attack

Randy Lewis, a fifth generation dairy farmer, is recovering in the hospital after he was...
Randy Lewis, a fifth generation dairy farmer, is recovering in the hospital after he was attacked by a bull.(Taylor Hayes via GoFundMe)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A North Carolina dairy farmer is in the hospital recovering after he was attacked by a bull while in the pasture on his farm on Sunday.

Randy Lewis is a fifth generation farmer who has worked on his family’s farm all his life. WXII reports Lewis was airlifted to UNC Hospital. Lewis suffered multiple injuries, including broken ribs, punctures in both lungs, and broken bones in his face, back, and collarbone. At the hospital, he underwent surgery.

On a GoFundMe page set up to help Lewis in his recovery, his friend and COO of Ran-Dew Dairy Taylor Hayes said the farm is feeling the impact of Lewis’ absence.

“We are reeling from the shock and worry for our friend,” Hayes said in the post.

The GoFundMe was set up to pay for Lewis’ medical costs and the extra hired help the dairy is recruiting to help on the farm, according to Hayes.

She also said she hopes many can contribute to Lewis’ recovery, and people can learn more about the farm and Lewis by watching a short documentary made about the farm’s history.

As of Thursday, nearly $150,000 of the GoFundMe’s $195,000 goal have been donated to help support Lewis and the farm.

WXII also reports more than 200 people have offered to volunteer on the farm until Lewis recovers.

“Our community is saying in a really generous, open-hearted way that we love Randy,” Hayes said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
The wreck is in the eastbound lanes of WNW Loop 323 at Pointe N. Dr. Some occupants are injured...
Tyler man killed in multi-vehicle wreck on NNW Loop 323
Oklahoma police responded to someone calling for help but it ended up just being a loud goat.
VIDEO: Police respond to cries for help, end up finding very upset goat
Shelby Renee Dedmon
Tyler woman accused of helping girlfriend deal drugs pleads guilty
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank

Latest News

Toni White Mistrial
Toni White Mistrial
Hwy 79 Rescue
Driver rescued from flooded area in Rusk County
Pecan Street Flooded
Pecan Street Homes Flooded
Tyler PD Crime Lab
Tyler PD completes updated crime lab, vehicle processing bay
Florida police are investigating an infant's death whose body was found in a dumpster.
Newborn baby found dead in dumpster, police say