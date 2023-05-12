Family mourns Longview woman killed in hit-and-run

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with Carrie Pickron’s mother, Wille Ngene, and cousin, Susie Pickron, who are mourning her loss after she was killed when a vehicle struck her as she was crossing Highway 80 in Longview. Police say Carrie was crossing the street on her motorized scooter around 11 p.m. on May 7 when she was struck by a black or gray Dodge Challenger. The driver did not stop.

