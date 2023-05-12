CHRISTUS Health offers free physicals to 14 school districts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS is offering free physicals to student athletes in the Tyler area.

Student athletes are required to complete a pre-participation screening every other year, CHRISTUS orthopedic surgeon William Hobbs said. This year, the program has expanded into the new Brookshire’s Conference Center.

“Safety is a number one issue,” said Arp High School Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Wes Schminkey. “Everybody’s so busy nowadays with their daily life, so anything we can do to make it easier for anybody, that’s a big plus.”

The event starts at 7:30 a.m. and will run until about 1 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.