Bishop Gorman names new head football coach

TYLER, Texas - Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School is pleased to announce that Mr. Edward (“Ed”) Burns has accepted the position of Head Varsity Football Coach.

Burns earned a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and a minor in Social Work from Texas College where he was a four-sport athlete, playing football, basketball, baseball and running track. As a member of the Steers football team, Burns was a standout running back and wide receiver, serving as a two-year team captain, earning the team’s Most Valuable Player recognition, and participating in the FCS Division I Senior Bowl All-Star Game.

Burns has six years of experience coaching football, including two years as Crusader high school assistant football coach and offensive coordinator. In addition, Burns has served as Bishop Gorman’s head middle school boys football, basketball, and track coach, high school assistant basketball and track coach, and as strength and conditioning coach. Prior to Bishop Gorman, Burns also served as offensive coordinator for Willowbend Center RTC and running backs coach at Texas College.

“For Ed Burns, this is more than just a job, it is a calling. For him, being a Crusader isn’t just putting on a uniform; it’s a belonging that you feel in your heart and soul,” said Monica Davis, Bishop Gorman’s interim athletic director. “Over this past year I have seen the positive impact that he has had with his players. He is a tremendous leader that brings a renewed excitement for our team. The true testament was seeing the players rally around him when his position was announced. They trust in him and the direction he will take them. I am so pleased and excited for this new era of Bishop Gorman football to begin, " added Davis.

“I am blessed and honored to be named the Head Football Coach at Bishop Gorman. This is not only a great opportunity for myself but for the school to continue to grow and get excited about football. I am taking on the greater challenge of being a servant to our student-athletes and helping them grow in all aspects of life. Bishop Gorman has a rich tradition in football, and I will work as hard as I can, along with my coaching staff, to continue what has already been established, " said Burns.

Ed Burns (Bishop Gorman)

