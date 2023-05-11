Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Tyler PD completes updated crime lab, vehicle processing bay

Tyler Police Department purchased an old AT&T building in 2021, and recently finished transforming it into a crime lab.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department purchased an old AT&T building in 2021, and recently finished transforming it into a crime lab.

Sgt. Jeff Rackliff gave a tour through the updated complex, starting with the vehicle processing bay. Rackliff said the updates to the bay include solid concrete flooring, custom pure white lighting, and most importantly, air conditioning.

