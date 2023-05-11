Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: RV overturns on Oregon highway after veering into 18-wheeler

An RV attempted to pass an 18-wheeler on the right, and flipped over as a result.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PENDLETON, Oregon (KLTV) - An RV attempted to pass an 18-wheeler on the right, and flipped over as a result.

Oregon State Police provided dashcam footage from the involved 18-wheeler as part of their investigation into the incident. The video shows the RV trying to overtake the truck from the right lane, and colliding with it in the process.

The footage is courtesy of the Oregon State Police, and was taken from TMX.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

