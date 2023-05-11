Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler woman pleads guilty to leaving children in abysmal living conditions

By Kristine Guevara and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was given multiple jail sentences after she pleaded guilty to leaving her children in filthy, unlivable conditions.

Katelynn Schengeli, 27, pleaded guilty to three counts of child endangerment. She was given a sentence of six years for each count, however the sentences will be served concurrently.

Upon Schengeli’s arrest in December 2021, her children were found in the family’s mobile home in various states of severe distress; an 11-month-old infant was in a diaper that had apparently been soiled some time ago, twin 4-year-olds were locked in a room with one begging for water, and all were very malnourished. The situation was found as a result of an 8-year-old child who had called 911 for his unresponsive mother, Schengeli, who had reportedly passed out drunk.

Schengeli’s co-defendant, Corey Evans, 28, of Tyler, will go to trial in August.

Previous reporting:

