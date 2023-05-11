Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Twins to represent Crossroads High at state track meet

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MALAKOFF, Texas (KLTV) - Twin sister Cross Roads students who qualified for state in track events were given a sendoff on Thursday.

Cassity and Calista Turner are juniors at Cross Roads High School in Malakoff. The pair qualified for state in the 3,200 meter run, and one qualified for the 1,600 meter run as well. Their family, friends, and coaches gave them a sendoff from the school as they headed to state. Those present expressed how proud they are of the twins.

“It’s kind of like watching your own kids grow up,” Head Coach David Hughes said. “They have a strong desire to get better, they’re going a lot of places in track.”

The twins’ mother said that nobody outworks her girls, and while everyone else is taking a break for the summer, they continue to train for competition.

“They compete to be winners,” she said.

The state meet will be held Thursday through Saturday in Austin.

