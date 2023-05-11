State track and field results: Pewitt’s Johnson wins long jump

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Below is a list of East Texas student-athletes who have medaled at the state track and field meet in Austin.

3A long jump girls: Rayona Runnels of Malakoff places third.

3A long jump boys: Cedric Johnson of Pewitt places first.

4A high jump boys: Garrett Nuckolls of Bullard places third.

3A 3200 meter boys: David Soto of Winnsboro places first.

4A 3200 meter boys: Emery Crayton of Chapel Hill (Smith County) places third.

