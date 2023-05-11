Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

State track and field results: Pewitt’s Johnson wins long jump

Garrett Nuckolls of Bullard places third in high jump.
Garrett Nuckolls of Bullard places third in high jump.(Bullard ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Below is a list of East Texas student-athletes who have medaled at the state track and field meet in Austin.

3A long jump girls: Rayona Runnels of Malakoff places third.

3A long jump boys: Cedric Johnson of Pewitt places first.

4A high jump boys: Garrett Nuckolls of Bullard places third.

3A 3200 meter boys: David Soto of Winnsboro places first.

4A 3200 meter boys: Emery Crayton of Chapel Hill (Smith County) places third.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
The wreck is in the eastbound lanes of WNW Loop 323 at Pointe N. Dr. Some occupants are injured...
Tyler man killed in multi-vehicle wreck on NNW Loop 323
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
A bullet struck the infield at a baseball game in California.
WATCH: Bullet seen striking field during children’s baseball game

Latest News

Grace Community cross country runner signs with Harding University
Softball
East Texas teams in softball playoffs
FILE - Denny Crum, who played for and was an assistant to legendary UCLA coach John Wooden,...
Denny Crum, legendary Louisville basketball coach, dies at 86
FILE - Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin speaks in front of University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
Damar Hamlin will put the millions raised into his charity