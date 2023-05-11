Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Spectacular Fiery Reentry Of Space Debris Over Okinawa Skies Stuns Residents

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKINAWA, Japan (KLTV) - Okinawa residents were stunned to witness a fiery meteor-like object streak across the skies on Wednesday night.

Many thought the object was a meteor entering the atmosphere. Daichi Fujii, a meteor observation expert from the Hiratsuka City Museum, said that it is highly probable that the space debris that reentered Earth was from a Chinese Long March 3B rocket launched in November 2022, basing from the location and angle of the speeding object.

Credit: @kazuki08270 via Spectee

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
The wreck is in the eastbound lanes of WNW Loop 323 at Pointe N. Dr. Some occupants are injured...
Tyler man killed in multi-vehicle wreck on NNW Loop 323
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
A bullet struck the infield at a baseball game in California.
WATCH: Bullet seen striking field during children’s baseball game

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 2, 2023. The Supreme...
Unanimous Supreme Court gives transgender woman from Guatemala new chance to fight deportation
Some Peloton bikes are being recalled because of an injury hazard.
Peloton recalling more than 2M exercise bikes
Senators introduce bill to overhaul classification system
Senators introduce bills to curb mishandling of classified documents & stop leaks
FILE - In this combination of photos, Dolly Parton appears at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame...
Academy of Country Music Awards ready to party with Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks as hosts