Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 Winona men for illegal dumping

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office made a pair of illegal dumping arrests in Winona.

James Randell Green, 50, and Jake Lee Mason, 48, both of Winona were arrested on May 4, each on a count of illegal dumping.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Jan. 17, a detective with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said they gave Green 30 days to clean up the large amounts of garbage on his property. Items on the property included junk vehicles and parts, mattresses, old furniture, plastics and other materials that are illegal to burn.

The detective said when they returned to the property on May 2, they observed more bulky items that were not observed during the previous visit, including appliances and trash, as well as a recreational vehicle with busted out windows that was in the middle of the road. The detective also said they have evidence that Green was burning items that are illegal to burn, including tires, rubber, plastics, insulation and aerosol cans.

Green was arrested and charged with illegal dumping 1,000 pounds or more, and booked into the Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

According to a separate arrest affidavit, the same detective responded to 203 Johnson Road in Winona also on Jan. 17 in connection with an illegal dumping complaint. The detective said they observed junk vehicles and parts, computers and computer parts, mattresses, furniture and household trash dumped all over the property. The detective said they observed items such as mattresses, old furniture and plastics being burned. The affidavit states that Mason was given 30 days to clean up the property.

On May 2, the affidavit states the detective returned to 203 Johnson Road and observed that there was more trash dumped on the property that had not been there during the previous visit. The detective stated they observed items being burned such as rubber, plastics and other materials that are illegal to burn.

Mason was arrested and charged with illegal dumping 1,000 pounds or more, and booked into the Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

We spoke with Smith County Environmental Crimes investigators, Tommy Goodman and J.R. Smith about the specifics of illegal dumping.

“So you can be the owner of the property and allow somebody to be dumping on your property and it’s illegal, or you can actually be dumping on your own property or dumping on somebody else’s property.” said Smith.

Goodman says solid waste is required to go to the landfill. It can become a hazard if not properly disposed. “When you find all kinds of stuff in the dumps, like liquids, pest control, paints, that particular stuff leaks down into your water systems so it can affect your drinking water.”

It’s considered a state jail felony if the waste weighs 1000 pounds or more, or a volume of 200 cubit feet or more. Smith says they usually give people 30 days to clean up the waste from the first offense. But after those 30 days, “If I see more trash dumped out there, obviously you know you’re not trying to comply with the law.”

Smith adds, “If we can get somebody to comply with the law and not have to write a ticket or not make an arrest, then we’d rather do that. It’s easier on us and it’s a whole lot less paper work.”

To report environmental crimes in Smith County, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (903)566-6600.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.