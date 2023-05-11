Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk County roads closed following flooding, downed trees

A diesel spill is making travel treacherous in Rusk County Thursday night.
(Rusk County OEM on Twitter)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple roads have been closed in Rusk County due to the effects of Wednesday night’s heavy rain.

Rusk County OEM reported barricaded roads which have been flooded or blocked by downed trees. They also reported a rescue effort at a flooded home on CR 366 on Thursday morning, as well as a motorist assist on FM 1798 near Pine Hill.

They urge drivers to abide by the barricades and emergency vehicles, and not to attempt to bypass them.

According to the report, a full list of blocked roads is being compiled.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

