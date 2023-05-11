Panola County Sheriff’s Office issues list of road closures caused by recent flooding
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On Thursday morning the Panola County Sheriff’s Office issued a list of road closures caused by the recent flooding that has affected several east Texas counties.
The following roads are closed as of Thursday morning:
- FM 10 at the bridges
- FM 2260
- CR 174, 175, 176
- CR 163
- CR 119
- CR 118, 106, 108
- CR 157
- CR 127
- FM 1970 at the county line
- HWY 315 at FM 1970
- FM 999 at CR 419
- CR 428
- CR 430
- FM 699
- CR 1244
Downed trees are down at the following roads:
- CR 2032
- CR 305
- HWY 79N at Salty’s
Authorities advise to avoid any unnecessary travel and to not attempt to cross water.
