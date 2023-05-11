Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Panola County Sheriff’s Office issues list of road closures caused by recent flooding

Panola County Sheriff's Office
Panola County Sheriff's Office(Courtesy)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On Thursday morning the Panola County Sheriff’s Office issued a list of road closures caused by the recent flooding that has affected several east Texas counties.

The following roads are closed as of Thursday morning:

  • FM 10 at the bridges
  • FM 2260
  • CR 174, 175, 176
  • CR 163
  • CR 119
  • CR 118, 106, 108
  • CR 157
  • CR 127
  • FM 1970 at the county line
  • HWY 315 at FM 1970
  • FM 999 at CR 419
  • CR 428
  • CR 430
  • FM 699
  • CR 1244

Downed trees are down at the following roads:

  • CR 2032
  • CR 305
  • HWY 79N at Salty’s

Authorities advise to avoid any unnecessary travel and to not attempt to cross water.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
The wreck is in the eastbound lanes of WNW Loop 323 at Pointe N. Dr. Some occupants are injured...
Tyler man killed in multi-vehicle wreck on NNW Loop 323
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
A bullet struck the infield at a baseball game in California.
WATCH: Bullet seen striking field during children’s baseball game

Latest News

Benita Creek hall flooding
Flooding reported in parts of Nacogdoches County
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 5-11-23
Thursday’s Weather: Chances for rain decrease today
Truck shipment
Struggling Mount Pleasant food pantry receives truckful of food
James Green (left) and Jake Mason were arrested on May 2 for illegal dumping.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 Winona men for illegal dumping