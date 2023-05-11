Panola County Sheriff’s Office issues list of road closures caused by recent flooding

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On Thursday morning the Panola County Sheriff’s Office issued a list of road closures caused by the recent flooding that has affected several east Texas counties.

The following roads are closed as of Thursday morning:

FM 10 at the bridges

FM 2260

CR 174, 175, 176

CR 163

CR 119

CR 118, 106, 108

CR 157

CR 127

FM 1970 at the county line

HWY 315 at FM 1970

FM 999 at CR 419

CR 428

CR 430

FM 699

CR 1244

Downed trees are down at the following roads:

CR 2032

CR 305

HWY 79N at Salty’s

Authorities advise to avoid any unnecessary travel and to not attempt to cross water.

