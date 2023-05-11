Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Flood Watch for Eastern Sections of ETX through 1 PM on Thursday
Heavy rain/thundershowers over limited areas of East Texas Overnight.
By Mark Scirto
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Flood Watch is in effect for the Eastern sections of East Texas until 1 PM Thursday. Rain chances along with a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms remains fairly high through early tonight for a limited area in East Texas...generally over the SE and Eastern Sections of ETX...then slowly diminishes during the day on Thursday. Once again, late Friday, chances for showers/thunderstorms increase and continue through the Weekend and even into early next week. A Cold Front is expected to pass through East Texas early on Monday morning which should allow for rain chances to diminish by Monday afternoon, but, unfortunately, the rain chances don’t completely drop out of the forecast. Only slight chances remain for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Temperatures are expected to remain slightly above normal through the forecast period. Looks like we will need an umbrella for Mother’s Day on Sunday as fairly good chances exist during the day. At this time, the only chances for strong storms remain over the SE sections of East Texas through tonight...The Storm Prediction Center has lifted the Marginal Risk for SE sections of ETX.  Have a great night.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
The wreck is in the eastbound lanes of WNW Loop 323 at Pointe N. Dr. Some occupants are injured...
Tyler man killed in multi-vehicle wreck on NNW Loop 323
Larry Charles Stewart
Man accused of trying to bribe Smith County trooper after drug arrest
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
DPS releases names, ages of victims killed in Allen shooting

Latest News

Flash Flood Watch for Eastern sections of ETX through 1PM on Thursday.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Heavy rainfall is expected over the next several hours and some flash flooding may occur.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Heavy rainfall is expected over the next several hours and some flash flooding may occur.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips