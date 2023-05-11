Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A few lingering showers are ending this morning with chances for rain dropping through the day.  Clouds will break this afternoon and some sunshine helps to warm things back into the mid 80s today.  Only slight chances for rain continue tonight and tomorrow, but thunderstorms will develop to the northwest of our area tomorrow afternoon and could move into East Texas tomorrow night if they hold together.  Chances for rain once again increase into the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming likely Saturday and Sunday.  At least slight chances for rain continue into next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
The wreck is in the eastbound lanes of WNW Loop 323 at Pointe N. Dr. Some occupants are injured...
Tyler man killed in multi-vehicle wreck on NNW Loop 323
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
A bullet struck the infield at a baseball game in California.
WATCH: Bullet seen striking field during children’s baseball game

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 5-11-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 5-11-23
Flash Flood Watch for Eastern sections of ETX through 1PM on Thursday.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Flash Flood Watch for Eastern sections of ETX through 1PM on Thursday.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7