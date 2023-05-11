Man arrested after allegedly assaulting stranger inside Lufkin restaurant

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man recently released from jail is back behind bars after police say he assaulted a stranger Wednesday.

Larry “Bubba” Caddenhead, 47, was arrested inside a local catfish restaurant. Police say the assault happened at around 2:50 p.m. at the restaurant’s salad bar. Caddenhead is accused of approaching a woman he did not know. He then punched the woman in the back of the head, then slammed her into the salad bar sneeze guard. She suffered a broken nose, swollen eye, and red marks on the back of her neck, according to police.

Caddenhead told the arresting officers that he had just been released from jail. They took him back to jail on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.

