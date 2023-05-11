Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Driver rescued from flooded area in Rusk County

By Bob Hallmark and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency responders with the Rusk County Rescue Team and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office pulled a driver out of a flooded area in Rusk County on Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, the driver of a pickup became stranded due to flooding in a low lying area of County Road 346 and State Highway 79 near Dry Creek. The driver told KLTV that their vehicle had been pushed into the tree line by flood waters. He said he was trapped in the vehicle due to the rushing waters.

Emergency responders hooked chains up to the truck and pulled it from the water.

Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said they are barricading that portion of the road.

