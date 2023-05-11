Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

CUTE: Zoo welcomes 2 litters of endangered red wolf pups

The North Carolina Zoo welcomed endangered red wolf pups.
The North Carolina Zoo welcomed endangered red wolf pups.(North Carolina Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - The North Carolina Zoo is celebrating the birth of nine red wolf pups.

The zoo shared a video online of a few of the new pups that have arrived. The team said it welcomed two litters of the critically endangered animals.

The first litter, born to parents Marsh and Roan, had three pups, and the second litter, born to Denali and May, had six, for a total of 9 pups, the zoo shared.

Officials with the zoo said the red wolf population has been dwindling and was once declared extinct in the wild. But the team in North Carolina is working to ensure the survival of the species.

Both litters were born behind the scenes as a part of the zoo’s contributions to the American Red Wolf SAFE Program.

Veterinary staff said the pups will get continued checkups to make sure all nine remain in good health.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
The wreck is in the eastbound lanes of WNW Loop 323 at Pointe N. Dr. Some occupants are injured...
Tyler man killed in multi-vehicle wreck on NNW Loop 323
Oklahoma police responded to someone calling for help but it ended up just being a loud goat.
VIDEO: Police respond to cries for help, end up finding very upset goat
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank
Rolled truck at the scene of the incident.
Hallsville fire department responds to I-20 rollover crash

Latest News

Hwy 79 Rescue
Hwy 79 Rescue
Pecan Street Flooded
Pecan Street Homes Flooded
David Chou, of Las Vegas, is charged with 98 counts including weapons and explosives charges...
Man indicted on 98 charges for shooting at Taiwanese church in California
Nac flooding
Mother and six children displaced after their Nacogdoches home floods
Greg Anthony Rodriguez
Lufkin man accused of setting stranger’s doghouse, sink on fire