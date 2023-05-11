Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Banita Creek Hall forced to close doors due to flooding in Nacogdoches

Benita Creek hall flooding
Benita Creek hall flooding(Benita Creek Hall)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The locally famous establishment Banita Creek Hall was forced to close its doors to the public due to recent flash flooding that occurred in the early hours of Thursday in Nacogdoches.

According to their official Facebook page, the popular business has had to close down for “the foreseeable future” after it fell victim flash flooding early Thursday morning.

Nacogdoches is just one of the cities in East Texas that has been hit the hardest with overnight rainfall.

