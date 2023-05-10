Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy and rainy today

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It will be cloudy and rainy today with heavy thunderstorms possible.  Rain will increase through the afternoon and a few thunderstorms could become strong to severe with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail being the main threats.  Rain continues off on and on this evening and overnight, coming to an end early Thursday.  Partly cloudy and warm conditions return for Thursday afternoon and the break in the rain chances could last through much of Friday before more showers and thunderstorms arrive Friday evening and continue off and on through the weekend ahead.

